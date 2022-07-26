Teen boy and 12-year-old girl wounded in Bronx drive-by shooting

A 12-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were wounded in a Bronx drive-by shooting, police said Tuesday.

The two children were on Rev. James A. Polite Ave. near E. 163rd St. in Woodstock — just a few paces from the Stebbins Playground — when someone in a dark-colored sedan began yelling to someone on the street about 11:30 p.m. Monday, cops said.

As the car sped off, someone inside the vehicle opened fire, hitting both victims.

The girl was struck in the arm and grazed in her side while a bullet nicked the boy’s chin.

Medics took both victims to Harlem Hospital. They are expected to recover.

It wasn’t clear if the gunman was aiming for the children. Neither victim has a criminal record or any prior contact with law enforcement, a police source said.

The car sped off and no arrests have been made.

The shooting took place two hours after 28-year-old Shawn Pressley was fatally shot in the head as he rode a scooter near Union Ave. and Home St. in Morrisania, cops said.

Pressley was killed seven blocks from where the two children were shot. It’s not believed that the two incidents are related.

Despite Monday’s bloodshed, shootings have dropped in the Bronx this year. Through July 24, the borough has seen 307 people shot this year, compared to 332 by the same point last year, a 7.5% drop.