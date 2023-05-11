Teen boy arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old in Puyallup

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly shooting a 16-year-old boy in Puyallup.

According to the Puyallup Police Department, on Tuesday around 5:30 a.m., officers went to a possible shooting at the Robbins Hollow Townhomes. When officers got there, they found a 16-year-old boy in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to Saint Joseph’s Medical Center and is expected to survive.

Through investigation, officers believed the 14-year-old and 16-year-old were alone in the bedroom when the shooting happened.

Officers found the 14-year-old the next day and arrested him for assault and domestic violence. Detectives are working on finding the motive.



