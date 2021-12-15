Teen boy charged with fatal shooting of 5-year-old brother outside Pittsburgh

A 13-year-old boy was charged Tuesday with killing his 5-year-old brother in November near Pittsburgh.

Cops said Keegan McGivern was upset with his younger brother Connor Wolfe on Nov. 22 at their home in Penn Hills, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported.

Keegan grabbed his father’s gun and pointed it at Connor, thinking the safety was on, investigators said. He was angry about Connor and his other little siblings jumping on the bed.

Police said Keegan then pulled the trigger and fatally shot his brother, according to the Tribune-Review. Keegan admitted to the shooting in an interview, cops said.

Keegan was charged as an adult with criminal homicide, but Allegheny County prosecutors plan to move the case to juvenile court as soon as possible, local CBS affiliate KDKA reported. Keegan was only tried as an adult because homicide charges can’t be initially filed in juvenile court, district attorney Stephen Zappala said.

Keegan and Connor’s parents could still be charged with a crime, according to the Tribune-Review. The gun, a 9mm Smith & Wesson, was left unsecured and the brothers were home alone with two other siblings. Keegan was the oldest person in the house at age 13, according to police.