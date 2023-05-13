Teen boy charged with threats to bomb Broward schools, Fort Lauderdale Airport

A 16-year-old from Dania Beach is accused of making a series of bomb threats Friday that targeted schools throughout Broward County and the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The boy was arrested on charges of written threats to kill, false report of a bomb or firearm and disruption of a school function. He is not a student at any of the schools.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, the boy called 911 and told the operator, “About to do a bombing at South Broward High School,” according to a Sheriff’s Office media release, saying the bombing would occur in two hours. The school was evacuated. The boy then called 911 again, threatening a shooting at South Broward High and Attucks Middle School in Hollywood. Attucks was locked down.

Over the rest of the day, the boy made similar threats to Coconut Creek High School, Blanche Ely High School, Coral Glades High School and the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Investigators searched each location and determined there was no threat, the release said.

BSO detectives, alongside the Hollywood Police Department, Coral Springs Threat Management Unit and Coconut Creek Police Department tracked the threats to the boy, according to the release. He was arrested less than 24 hours after the threats began and taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing.