Teen boy dies of injuries from midtown Phoenix drive-by shooting, police say

Phoenix Police Department.

A 15-year-old boy, identified as Isaac Perez Grado, died Tuesday after a Feb. 3 shooting left Grado critically injured and a girl younger than 13 hurt, according to Phoenix police.

The drive-by shooting happened about 4:40 p.m. Friday. Officers found Grado and the young girl injured from gunshot wounds near First Avenue and Thomas Road.

Grado was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Friday. The girl was treated at a local hospital for injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

Sgt. Melissa Soliz, a spokesperson for Phoenix Police Department, said early information indicates Grado was in a vehicle with other occupants when another vehicle drove by and began shooting. The teen was struck by gunfire and the suspect vehicle drove away before officers arrived at the scene, Soliz said.

Soliz said the girl had been walking in the area of the shooting, which spanned almost four blocks, with an adult family member when she was struck by gunfire.

Police said no one else was injured, but multiple businesses were struck by the gunfire.

Detectives were still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information can contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

