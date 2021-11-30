Teen boy facing charges after Erie police said he led officer on pursuit, crashed stolen auto

A 14-year-old boy is facing criminal charges after Erie police said he led officers on a pursuit on Monday that ended when he crashed a stolen vehicle into the porch of an eastside residence.

The vehicle, a 2018 Mazda CX-5, was reported stolen on Monday at about 5:40 p.m. from the 700 block of East 24th Street. The owner was warming up the vehicle, which was running and unlocked, when the owner went outside and discovered that it was gone, Erie police Lt. Mike Brady said Tuesday.

An officer later spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the occupants drove off and led police on a pursuit through portions of Erie's east side before the Mazda entered a yard in the 2200 block of Camphausen Avenue and hit the front porch of a house, Brady said.

The two occupants of the vehicle got out and ran off. Officers were able to apprehend one of the suspects, a 14-year-old boy, Brady said. The boy faces charges including receiving stolen property and theft, he said.

