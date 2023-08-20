Teen boy fatally shot in head on South Side: Chicago police
A teen boy was fatally shot in his head on Chicago's South Side on Saturday evening, police said.
A teen boy was fatally shot in his head on Chicago's South Side on Saturday evening, police said.
Rodríguez is MLB's hottest hitter right now.
Tavares dominated the fight and won 30-27 on all cards.
The four-time All-American is expected to make a full recovery.
Follow UFC 292 with Yahoo Sports as two title belts are up for grabs at the top of the card when bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling meets Sean O'Malley and strawweight champ Zhang Weili defends her title versus Amanda Lemos.
Sifan Hassan went from first to 11th in the span of a few steps.
Carson Beck is in his fourth season at Georgia and was Stetson Bennett's backup last season.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley.
Prior to Saturday, Coco Gauff had never taken a set off Iga Swiatek.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Dolphins vs. Texans game.
The singer is celebrating her decade-old album with a week of special events.
The former ESPN host claims the veteran journalist tried to "tackle" her.
Snag a Black+Decker portable AC unit for nearly 50% off, a massage gun for $28, and more great deals.
Baker Mayfield wants to know what happened to the $12 million he invested in six different companies.
The Oscar winner spoke about the struggles of getting older in the industry.
The 'Corvettes in Competition' exhibit at the Petersen is Jake's origin story, stunning cars from 1953 to 2014 showing how Corvette Racing came to be.
The Reds continue to dip into their promising farm system.
Italian exotic carmaker Lamborghini made a splash at this year’s Monterey Car Week, debuting its first-ever EV, years ahead of schedule.
"We didn't want Aston Martin and Mercedes and Porsche to have all the fun with their cars," Ford CEO Jim Farley says at the $300,000 Mustang GTD debut.
Affordability conditions also have been largely unchanged over the past six months, but that may be reversing.