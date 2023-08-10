Teen boy found shot and killed in Kansas City parking lot late Wednesday, police say

A teen boy died following a shooting late Wednesday in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded just before 11:30 p.m. to the 2500 block of East 9th Street, where they found an unresponsive teen boy who appeared to be shot in the parking lot of a business, said Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Police and emergency medical crews rendered medical aid, but the boy was declared dead at the scene shortly after.

Investigators believe shots could be heard from an unknown direction outside a business, when the victim was struck.

The incident was the 125th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. At this time last year, there had been 101 killings.

Police ask anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information submitted to TIPS.