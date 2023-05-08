Teen boy held for questioning after man believed murdered at Bath

A Major Crime Investigation Team is continuing its inquiries

Police are questioning a 15-year-old boy over the suspected murder in the centre of Bath of an 18-year-old man identified by police as Ben Moncrieff.

Officers were called to the Southgate Street area of Bath, in Somerset, about 3.30am on Saturday and the victim was found critically injured and died at the scene.

Avon and Somerset Police said three people were arrested the same day, with two released without charge and the teenage suspect kept in custody after police were granted more time to question him.

"An extension has been granted this afternoon to allow us to continue to question the individual we have in custody,'' Chief Inspector Ronnie Lungu, of the Bath Neighbourhood Team, said.

Formal identification has yet to take place but police believe the victim is Mr Moncrieff and specialist officers are supporting his family, the Press Association reported.

Chief Inspector Lungu said: "Our thoughts remain with Ben's family at this difficult time. Specially trained officers of the Bath Neighbourhood Team are providing them with support and continuing to update them as the investigation progresses.

"We'd ask his family's privacy is respected as they try to come to terms with the events of the past couple of days."

Chief Inspector Lungu said the Major Crime Investigation Team was continuing its inquiries, and reviewing CCTV footage and taking witness statements.

"We're grateful for the public's patience and understanding while inquiries were carried out at the scene and these were concluded yesterday,'' he said.

''Extra reassurance patrols are taking place and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak with those officers who will be happy to stop and help."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has footage of the surrounding area or has information that may assist the police investigation is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223105088.

