Teen boy injured in shooting at Shreveport apartment complex Friday evening

A Shreveport teen was shot at an apartment complex Friday evening.

Shreveport Police Department is working a shooting that occurred on Mansfield Road at 6:45 p.m.

A 15-year-old male reportedly was shot and has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This developing story will be updated.

