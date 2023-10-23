Teen boy killed in Phoenix shooting, PD says

PHOENIX - A teen boy is dead after being shot in Phoenix Sunday night, police say.

Officers responded to the area of 57th Avenue and Camelback Road for reports of a shooting around 7:20 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a teen boy who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

He was declared dead at the hospital, police say.

Detectives are working to learn what led up to the boy being shot.

For now, police say no suspects have been identified.

Map of where the shooting happened: