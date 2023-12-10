Teen boy killed in Phoenix shooting
A teen boy was killed in a Phoenix shooting on Saturday afternoon, the police department said. This is the latest shooting death of a teen in the Valley in recent weeks.
The "Orphan: First Kill" actress performed a scene from her beloved 1999 romantic comedy in which she read a poem to a character portrayed by the late actor Heath Ledger.
Devin Haney's last win was controversial. This one wasn't.
Anthony Davis and LeBron James had as many rebounds as every Pacer combined.
iMessage on Android was a fever dream, and that dream has come to an end, if an Apple announcement today is any indication.
A lot of people thought Shohei Ohtani was signing with the Blue Jays.
Two-way prospects and other top free agents stand to benefit from Ohtani's new deal. Mike Trout and the rest of the NL West do not.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Cincinnati won't face any punishment.
Two of the Steelers' starting pass rushers will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before their next game.
Overall, “deciding on a budget” for gifts and “going over budget” were the top holiday stressors on relationships.
Snag a popular foot massager for $80 off, an Echo Dot at a 50% discount, a coffee mug warmer for $20 and more great deals.
The league is still investigating the situation between Greenlaw and Disandro, the Eagles' head of security.
The new "iMessage on Android" app, Beeper Mini, was released on December 5 and offers iMessage blue bubbles and end-to-end encryption to Android users. On Friday, users found they could no longer send and receive messages.
Generative AI is a paradigm shift in technology, and it will spur a massive shift in enterprise spend over the next decade and beyond. Transformations of this magnitude can feel rapid on the surface, especially when they make a huge splash like generative AI has in recent months, but it’s a steep and steady climb to permeate the layers of the enterprise technology stack. Long before generative AI, enterprise applications began to deliver more consumer-like experiences by improving UIs and introducing interactive elements that would engage everyday users and accelerate workflow.
This week: Google’s Gemini is the biggest threat yet to ChatGPT, Microsoft upgrades its chatbot, too, Lenovo’s huge handheld PC is here
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.
Kate Cox — who is 20 weeks pregnant — said that doctors recently told her that her fetus has developed trisomy 18, a rare chromosomal disorder likely to cause stillbirth or the death of the baby shortly after it’s born.
Hayao Miyazaki's long-awaited new movie finally hits theaters this week. How does it rank against the best Studio Ghibli films?
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up his top plays for DFS Week 14!
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap the Pacers’ win over the Bucks and the Lakers’ win over the Pelicans, and then preview Saturday’s NBA In-Season Tournament Final between the Pacers and Lakers.