Teen boy killed in Queen Creek assault; police seek public's help

The Queen Creek Police Department was seeking assistance from the public in finding suspects following a Saturday night assault that left a teenage boy dead.

Police said the incident happened between Ocotillo and Chandler Heights roads and between Sossaman and Hawes roads between 6 and 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Queen Creek police asked members of the community to reach out to the department with any information and send any video that may help in the case by emailing the department at QCPDInvestigators@QueenCreekAZ.gov or calling the nonemergency line at 480-358-3500.

No further details were released by police.

