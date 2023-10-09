Teen boy riding bicycle to school bus stop in Port St. Lucie seriously hurt after crash

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 14-year-old boy riding a bicycle to a school bus stop sustained serious injuries Monday after a morning crash with a vehicle, according to Port St. Lucie police.

Police at 6:32 a.m. went to Southwest Savage Boulevard and Southwest Gamberi Street, which is east of Interstate 95 and north of Southwest Gatlin Boulevard. An initial investigation determined a black Nissan Rogue was traveling north in the 2200 block of Southwest Savage Boulevard as the teen rode a bicycle south.

The teen was riding his bicycle to a school bus stop, according to Sgt. John Dellacroce, police spokesperson.

Dellacroce said the teen was not wearing a helmet, and that there are no sidewalks in that area.

The teen was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Nissan driver, a 43-year-old woman, was not hurt.

The case remains under investigation.

Police ask that anyone who saw the crash or has surveillance video of it to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Walt Wyckoff at 772-871-5001.

