Teen boy shot in the back in Springfield, Jacksonville police say

A teen boy was shot in the back in Springfield on Thursday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JSO said the shooting happened between 5:45 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the 1800 block of Walnut Street near East 8th Street.

Police said the boy, who is 14, has non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO said there were multiple car burglaries in the area and investigators are working to determine if the burglaries are related to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 904-650-0500, email jaxcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

