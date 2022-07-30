Teen boy shot and killed in drive-by Memphis Police say

A teenage boy is dead after gunfire erupted in the Hyde-Park neighborhood Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis Police said the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of University Street.

A teenaged boy is dead after being shot in the 1000 block of University Street on Friday, July 29, Memphis Police said.

The shooting was the result of a drive-by, police said.

One male teen was struck by a bullet and rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, but he didn’t survive, according to police.

Memphis Police said the gunmen took off in a small gray SUV. The gunman hung out of the passenger seat and wore a red ski mask, police said.

If you have any information about this shooting, Memphis Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

