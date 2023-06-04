Teen boy shot in the neck, police are still trying to locate crime scene

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a local hospital about a teen with a gunshot wound to the neck.

When officers arrived they were told the teen was transported to the hospital by an unknown person.

JSO says circumstances to this incident are unknown.

We are unable to speak with the victim and have been unable to locate a crime scene. Violent Crime Detectives are on the scene, and it is an ongoing investigation.

