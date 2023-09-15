Teen boy wanted by Sacramento deputies after escaping custody at hospital in handcuffs

Authorities are searching for a juvenile suspect Friday who escaped from custody at a Sacramento hospital following a car chase that ended with the teen being bitten by a police dog.

The suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was involved in a vehicle pursuit after deputies tried to stop his vehicle because the teen was wanted for a probation violation, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit started around 9:45 p.m. Thursday near Power Inn Road and Elder Creek Road in south Sacramento and ended a short while later at 24th Street and Fruitridge Road, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi.

A Sheriff’s K-9 was used to take the teen into custody, Gandhi said, and the boy suffered a bite wound and minor injuries when the pursuit ended.

After being taken to a hospital and, as he was being medically cleared for custody about 4 a.m., the teen ran from authorities while wearing handcuffs, Gandhi said.

Authorities continue to search for the boy in the area around UC Davis Medical Center, though sheriff’s officials did not provide any information about where the search is taking place.