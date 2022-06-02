Teen boys took over PA system of MBTA train, assaulted woman who said they needed ‘to be in school’

Transit Police responded to the MBTA’s Green Street Station for reports of juveniles who illegally gained access to the operator’s cab of the train and were using vulgar, offensive, and sexually charged language on the PA system, officials said.

According to police, just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, officers arrived on the scene to an adult female who said she was traveling on the Orange Line train between Jackson Square and Stony Brook when two juvenile males, said to be 14-years-old, were making sexual and vulgar comments over the train’s intercom.

When the train arrived at Green Street Station an adult passenger yelled at the juveniles “You need to be in school!”. Immediately following the reporting party was struck in the back of the head by the teens.

Police said the teens were not cooperative with the officers. They were placed into custody and their legal guardians were contacted.

Transit Police will seek charges for Assault & Battery and trespassing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

