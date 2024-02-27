Teen breaks into school, then takes bus on joyride in parking lot, Alabama cops say

An Alabama teen is accused of breaking into an elementary school on multiple occasions and taking a bus for a joyride, police said.

Now, he’s facing burglary charges.

The teen, a 16-year-old boy, first entered the school Feb. 16, according to the Priceville Police Department.

He walked around inside the school, police said, and was caught on security cameras trying to break into locked rooms with a screwdriver.

Two days later, on Feb. 18, the teen broke into the school again, police said.

He walked around until he found a school bus that was parked outside, police said, and he got inside and started the bus.

The teen took the bus for a joyride around the school parking lot, police said, but the department did not say if there was any damage to the property or bus.

Police and a Morgan County school resource officer determined it was the same teen in both break-ins, and he was taken into custody, police said.

He is charged with burglary in the third degree and unauthorized use of a vehicle, and was taken to juvenile detention, according to police.

Priceville is about 30 miles southwest of Huntsville.

Passenger threatens driver and takes bus on joyride to Stone Mountain Park, GA cops say

Man breaks into airport and tries to steal plane — then crashes it, Florida cops say

‘Amazon package late?’ Man steals delivery truck and goes on joyride, Florida cops say

Man gets out of prison – then steals truck full of corvettes to ‘get home,’ AZ cops say