Teen brother of East Harlem Burger King shooting victim got phone call informing family of her death

The teenage brother of an East Harlem Burger King cashier got the heartbreaking phone call notifying the young victim’s family that his big sister had been killed in an armed robbery.

“There are no words. Her 14-year-old brother got the call,” City Council member Diana Alaya said Tuesday at a press conference outside the fast food restaurant on E. 116th St. and Lexington Ave., where Kristal Bayron-Nieves, 19, was gunned down early Saturday.

“Can you imagine the trauma behind that?” Ayala said. “That he was the one who got the call that said that his sister had passed away in the hospital? That’s trauma that stays with us for years. For years.”

Police are still looking for the killer, who burst into the fast-food chain’s 24-hour branch about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, cops said. He pistol-whipped a male customer, punched a female manager in the face and shot Bayron-Nieves in the chest after getting about $100 from the register.

Alaya said poverty, lack of funding, resources, and jobs in the East Harlem community she represents contributed to this tragedy.

“I don’t know what happened here. I don’t know what motivated this. But I know that it is not new in my community,” said Alaya.

Alaya said she didn’t know what to say to Bayron’s devastated mother.

Bayron-Nieves had feared for her safety on the overnight shift at the Burger King, and her mom, Kristie Nieves, 36, stepped in to get her manager to give her a day shift, but she still had to work that Friday late shift before the new schedule started.

Mayor Adams, who attended Tuesday’s event as a spectator, said he met the victim’s mom on Monday and promised her he’d do everything in his power to catch her daughter’s killer.

“I went to her home. And I saw her, and I saw her pain. And I’m not going to rationalize why someone would shoot a 19-year-old — after he got the money and went back and shot her. It is not acceptable, no matter what the condition is,” he said, in brief remarks as he stood alongside NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

“The person who did this must be caught. And to those who carry guns in my city: We’re going to find you. You have an opportunity to go and get the services and be a part of these organizations and groups,” Adams said. “You have an opportunity not to bring violence. But you will not use your condition as an excuse to take the life of a 19-year-old. That is unacceptable, and I’m not going to tolerate it.”