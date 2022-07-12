Teen brothers arrested following deadly shooting of 17-year-old

Teen brothers were arrested following the shooting death of a third teen in Horn Lake, Mississippi, Sunday night.

Seventeen-year-old Ryan Turberville was shot and killed, according to the Horn Lake Police Department.

Horn Lake Police were called to a shooting in the 3100 block of Edenshire Lane around 10:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they found Turberville had been shot multiple times. He died before police got to the scene, investigators said.

Horn Lake Police later determined that Turberville’s injuries had stemmed from a shots fired call in the 7000 block of Brandee they had received just moments before they were called to Edenshire.

Horn Lake Investigators determined that 17-year-old Kevon Smith was responsible for the shooting.

A second person who had been with Kevon Smith at the time of the shooting was identified as 19-year-old Keihun Smith.

Police said Kevon and Keihun Smith are brothers.

On Monday, Horn Lake Police said they arrested Kevon Smith and Keihun Smith without incident.

Kevon Smith was charged with Capital Murder.

Keihun Smith was charged with Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.

They are at the DeSoto County Jail pending bail.

Police said that not all details could be released at this time because they are still investigating.

