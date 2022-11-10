Teen brothers charged with murder in Gainesville shooting

Nov. 10—Two teenage brothers have been charged with murder as adults in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, shooting in the Brown Street/Old Athens Road area of Gainesville, according to authorities.

Jamarco Patton, 16, and Syn'sere Antrell Deshaun Patton, 17, both of Gainesville, were charged with felony murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault. Christopher Dixon, 25, was fatally shot Tuesday.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said authorities tracked the brothers to the Atlanta area, where they turned themselves in to the investigators.

Additional charges are pending. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation, authorities said.

Jamarco Patton is in the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville, while Syn'sere Patton is at the Hall County Jail. Both brothers are being held without bond.