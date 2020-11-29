Teen brothers killed in shooting at Sacramento, Calif. mall

Matthew Allen
·3 min read

A 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, 17-year-old died at local hospital

A shooting at a shopping mall in Sacramento, California Friday has left two teenage brothers dead.

As reported by KCRA-TV, the victims were identified as 19-year-old Dewayne Reed, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and 17-year-old Sa’Quan Reed, who died at a local hospital.

The shooting reportedly happened around 6: p.m. Friday at Arden Fair Mall. Shoppers evacuated the building shortly after the shots were heard that evening. Many witnesses interviewed stated that they did not see the shooting take place.

“I just see a bunch of people running and so I was wondering what was going on, so I started running,” Esther Diaz, who was at the mall for Black Friday shopping, told the NBC-affiliate station. “It was just very extreme.”

19-year-old Dewayne Reed (left) and 17-year-old Sa’Quan Reed (right) were killed in a shooting at a Sacramento, California mall while Black Friday shopping on Nov. 27, 2020. (via KCRA-TV)
The mall was shut down for the remainder of the day, reopening Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Police stated that they only have a limited description of the shooter, who is still at large.

A candlelight vigil took place Saturday in honor of the slain teens. Jamilia Land, a Reed family spokesperson, spoke to KCRA-TV about the killing.

Police stand outside Arden Fair Mall after a shooting that left one person dead and another critically injured, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Sacramento, Calif. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP)
Police stand outside Arden Fair Mall after a shooting that left one person dead and another critically injured, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Sacramento, Calif. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP)

“This family will never be the same again. As a community, we should be outraged. We should be ashamed of ourselves. Of what we are not doing,” Land said.

Darrell Steinberg, the mayor of Sacramento, posted a statement about the shooting to Twitter.

“We are deeply concerned by the increase in gun violence in Sacramento and other cities during the pandemic, and have supported increasing our efforts to reach young people at risk. A gun is never the answer,” he wrote.

This was not the first time gunplay took place at Arden Fair Mall. A teenage girl was shot at the shopping center in December 2018.

