Teen Burger King employee killed in ‘staged’ robbery was in on it, Wisconsin cops say

After a 16-year-old girl was killed while working at a Wisconsin Burger King, officials are saying the robbery was “staged,” and the teen shooting victim was in on it.

McClatchy News previously reported that the teen was working at the fast-food restaurant and was killed during the related “business robbery” on Jan. 2.

A criminal complaint says that the girl, identified as NHB, and another teen working at the Burger King planned the robbery with the latter’s father.

The 41-year-old man was charged on Jan. 13 with felony murder, intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child with death as a consequence and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the complaint, although the man’s daughter did not initially tell police that the incident was a botched robbery, she eventually told officers that she, her father and NHB staged the robbery on the evening of Jan. 2 to steal money from the business.

She told officials that NHB was her best friend, and the plan was for NHB to hand money to the 41-year-old once he pulled up to the drive-thru window near closing time, according to the complaint.

Other employees were not in on the ruse, the complaint said.

The man and his daughter told investigators that NHB began to get “panicked” when he pulled up to the drive-thru window and did not immediately hand over the money from the cash register, the complaint alleged.

The man then tried to climb through the window because NHB was “taking too long,” the complaint said. According to the daughter, she remembers her friend yelling “He’s got a gun!”

Then, according to the complaint, another Burger King employee who was not in on the plan pulled out a pistol and fired toward the drive-thru window. NHB, caught in the line of fire, was shot.

She was found by officers with gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, the complaint said.

Nothing was found suggesting that the other girl’s father ever fired his gun, the complaint said.

The man confirmed his daughter’s story to officers, although he denied she was ever involved, saying the plan was confined to him and NHB.

He faces 30 years in prison if convicted.

