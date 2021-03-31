Teen burglary suspects charged after Hollis homeowner catches them in the act, police say

Mar. 31—Three teens were arrested Tuesday night after a Hollis resident claims she caught them in the act of breaking into her home, police said.

Brandon R. Muraca, 19, and Julian Tyler, 18, both of Nashua, were arrested on charges of burglary and criminal mischief, according to Hollis police. A juvenile, whose name was not released due to age, has also been charged, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a home on South Merrimack Road around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Upon arrival, police encountered the homeowner, along with three males, one of whom is known to the victim, officials said.

The three teens allegedly smashed a window to gain entry to the house, but the homeowner heard the noise and came downstairs, where she confronted them and called 911.

Police say they don't believe the house was randomly targeted, and don't believe there is any additional danger to the community.

Muraca and Tyler were released on cash bail, with arraignments at Hillsborough County Superior Court Southern District at a date to be determined. The juvenile will be charged in juvenile court at a later date.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Hollis police at 465-7637.