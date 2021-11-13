Teen busted for fatally shooting 16-year-old in Brooklyn

A teenage gunman faces murder charges for fatally shooting a 16-year-old in Brooklyn in September, police said Friday.

The 16-year-old suspect is accused of killing Jaden Turnage, 16, on Monroe St. near Classon Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant Sept. 29th., cops said.

The suspected shooter, whose name was not released because of his age, was arrested Thursday around 5 p.m., police said.

Days after the fatal shooting, police arrested accomplice Aramis Gonzalez, 18, when he walked into a deli on Classon Ave. as detectives reviewed surveillance video of the killing.

Gonzalez — who appeared on the video detectives were viewing — was arrested on the spot for his role in the slaying and is being held at Rikers Island pending his next court appearance.

Turnage and his friends attacked the 16-year-old gunman before the shooting, cops said at the time.

Gonzalez then handed the murder weapon to the underage shooter, said police. The shooter chased down Turnage and shot him in the chest.

Turnage was rushed to Brooklyn Hospital where he died.

The alleged gunman — who is currently receiving unspecified treatment at a local hospital — is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.