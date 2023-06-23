Teen busted for NYC innocent bystander shooting: police

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for taking part in the stray-bullet murder of an Egyptian father visiting his son in Washington Heights, cops said Friday.

The teen joins three others apprehended for the May 23 shooting outside the ChopCheese deli on Broadway and W. 162nd St., cops said.

The teen was nabbed early Thursday in Washington Heights and charged with criminally negligent homicide, gang assault and weapons possession.

His role in the shooting was not immediately disclosed. His name was not disclosed because of his age.

Suspects Reaham Steed, 23, Jonadel Lakard, 22, and Kelwin Sanchez, 19, were busted on June 7 and charged with murder, assault and illegal weapons possession for shooting Reda Girgis, 66.

Girgis had flown into the city three days before to visit his son who worked at the Washington Heights deli. He was outside the shop talking on his cell phone when a gunman in a grey Audi SUV started firing toward the crowded sidewalk at 7:11 p.m.

The suspects were members of the 200 EOD street gang and were shooting at a rival on the corner when a stray bullet hit Girgis in the head, a police source said.

The Egyptian resident died a short time later in the Metropolitan Hospital.

Steed, Lakard and Sanchez were all ordered held without bail following their arraignment earlier this month.

The teen’s arraignment was pending Friday.