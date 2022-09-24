Teen busted for Queens after-school stabbing, police say

A 16-year-old boy has been busted for the after-school attack in Queens during which his attempt to stab another teen was thwarted when the knife broke apart before piercing the victim’s skin, police said Saturday.

The teenage suspect, who was not named because of his age, turned himself in after seeing his image on a news broadcast, police sources said. The arrest took place less than a day after investigators released surveillance video of the suspect.

Cops charged the teen with attempted assault.

The lucky 16-year-old victim was confronted about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday as he waited for a bus outside Queens Metropolitan High School on Metropolitan Ave.

The stranger walked up to him and tried to stab him in the chest, but the blade broke off without the victim suffering any injury, police said.

The weapon was recovered, with police on Friday releasing a picture of it and the attacker in the hopes someone recognizes either one of them.