Teen and his California middle school teacher had sex, exchanged explicit photos, police say

A Northern Californian middle school teacher was arrested Monday on suspicion of having sex with one of her former students and having explicit photographs of the teen, according to a news release.

The investigation started after parents shared rumors about students having inappropriate photographs of a Gridley Unified School District employee Michelle Solis, police said. Solis is known to be a teacher at Sycamore Middle School in the small Butte County town — population 7,200 — between Chico and Yuba City.

“An evolving investigation with GPD officers, along with investigators from the Butte County District Attorney’s Office produced evidence ... (of) more than just explicit photographs of a GUSD teacher were being circulated among students and the community,” the news release posted on social media said.

Solis, who has taught for more than 20 years, is accused of having sex with a former student who is now in high school. Police added the teen possessed explicit photographs of the teacher.

Solis was arrested at her residence Monday morning and faces a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor under the age of 16. It wasn’t clear who was representing the teacher, who still appears in the school’s staff directory.

Gridley Unified School District, which serves about 2,000 students across five schools, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Investigators urged other possible victims to come forward if they have any information. Additional charges may be considered by prosecutors if more evidence is uncovered, police said.

Police asked residents to contact the Gridley Police Department School Resource Officer Ashley Carson or Officer Emma Warren at 530-846-5670.

“We as a community need to work in unity for justice in this matter,” police wrote.