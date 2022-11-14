Teen called 911 about his Benton City grandparents fighting. Minutes later, 1 was dead

A 15-year-old teen called 911 last week as he helped search for keys to escape from his drunken grandfather in Benton City.

Minutes later, police arrived at the Ambassador road home and found 54-year-old man bleeding from four to five stab wounds. He would die before he could be taken to the hospital.

Benton County prosecutors are waiting for detectives to finish their investigation before deciding whether they will charge the teen.

Prosecutors decided this week not to immediately file charges in the case. The teen was initially taken into custody on investigation of murder.

Court records shed some light on the confrontation that left Shane Taylor, 54, dead outside his home northwest of Benton City.

Taylor was drunk sometime before 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 when he got into an argument with his wife in a bedroom. A physical fight began and their 15-year-old grandson called 911.

He told police that his grandfather had been drinking and threatened to kill them if they called police.

The two were trying to find the keys so they could leave.

Five minutes after they made the first call, another 911 call reported that Taylor needed medical help because the teen had stabbed him to get him to leave his grandmother alone.

They were able to get into a vehicle and met police near Highway 224, where they turned over a small knife.

Taylor was found on the front yard of the Ambassador PR home without a shirt. He had several wounds on his back and complained that he couldn’t breath, according to court documents.

He stopped breathing after deputies arrived, and medics were called. They weren’t able to revive him.

Police found a blood trail that stretched from the back door of the home to the three vehicles in the driveway. A black Chevy Cruz had a driver’s door open with blood on the inside.

When deputies searched the home, they discovered a TV had been shot inside of the house. The bulled had traveled through the living room wall and into the kitchen.