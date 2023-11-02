Teen can't withdraw guilty plea in shooting outside Des Moines East High, judge rules

The final defendant to reach a plea deal in last year's fatal shooting outside East High School cannot withdraw his guilty plea and will proceed to sentencing, a district judge has ruled.

Octavio Lopez Sanchez, who was 17 at the time of his arrest, was originally charged with first-degree murder. He agreed in August to plead guilty to second-degree murder and two charges of willful injury, carrying a possible sentence of up to 70 years in prison. But in September, he asked to withdraw that plea, claiming his then-attorneys had misinformed him about the consequences of going to trial.

Jose David Lopez, 15, was killed and Kemery Ortega and Jessica Lopez Torres critically injured March 7, 2022, in a hail of gunfire outside the school building. Lopez is one of 10 teens to be charged in the drive-by shootings.

Attorneys for other defendants have pointed to Lopez as one of the prime instigators of the shooting, and the three-car convoy from which the shots were fired departed from and returned to his house.

Lopez wants to change his plea

While adults convicted of first-degree murder are sentenced to life without parole, the Iowa Supreme Court has held that juvenile defendants must be given a hearing where the judge considers their youth and other mitigating factors before imposing any minimum prison term.

In a handwritten letter to the court, though, Lopez claimed his previous defense attorneys had not told him of this key distinction, leaving him to believe he faced a life sentence without parole if he went to trial. Had he known otherwise, he said, he would have taken his chances at trial rather than pleading guilty.

His attorneys, Jamie Deremiah and Nick Bailey, vehemently denied providing bad advice, but nonetheless were allowed to withdraw from the case in light of Lopez's claims. His new attorneys, Paul Statler and Nate Mundy, filed a formal motion to withdraw Lopez's plea.

Prosecutors opposed the move, arguing that Lopez had missed a key deadline and that claims of ineffective assistance of counsel can by law be pursued only in postconviction proceedings.

Judge clears way for Lopez's sentencing

In a written order Monday, Judge Lawrence McLellan refused to let Lopez take back his plea. While he ruled Lopez's motion was timely, he agreed that a motion before sentencing is the wrong way to address a complaint about defense counsel.

"To prevail on a challenge to a guilty plea, the defendant must establish a defect in the plea proceedings. The court reviewed the transcript of the plea proceedings and found no defect in those proceedings," McLellan wrote. "... The defect he describes occurred prior to the plea proceedings based upon his allegation that his former counsel misrepresented the sentence he would receive if convicted of murder in the first degree."

To make that argument, Lopez will have to wait until after his sentencing, McLellan wrote.

Currently, that sentencing is set for Nov. 7, although Lopez's new attorneys have requested a continuance, citing delays with expert reports and a conflict with another upcoming trial. Statler told the Des Moines Register that Lopez's attorneys appreciated the thoroughness of McLellan's decision, but otherwise declined to comment.

Lopez will be the eighth defendant to be sentenced in the shooting. The final two, Alex Perdomo and Nyang Chamdual, were under 16 at the time of the shooting, so they have been designated youthful offenders and will remain in the juvenile court system until they turn 18, at which time they will be sentenced as adults.

