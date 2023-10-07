Teen carjackers in Joliet injure officer, strike squad car during pursuit

JOLIET, Ill. - Two teenage boys have been charged following a police pursuit early Friday morning in Cook County.

According to a statement from Joliet police, officers located a stolen Mercedes-Benz in the 800 block of Ewing Street around 12:25 a.m. that was believed to be involved in a carjacking near 107th Street and La Grange Road.

While officers were on the scene, a 16-year-old boy exited a nearby home and was taken into custody, police said. They also discovered a 15-year-old boy who appeared to be asleep in the driver's seat of the Mercedes.

When officers approached the vehicle, the 15-year-old put the car in drive and nearly struck an officer as he tried to escape, the statement said. One officer fired his gun, but did not strike the teen.

As police pursued the Mercedes, the vehicle struck an unmarked Joliet police squad car in the area of Plainfield Road and Pennsylvania Avenue, but continued to flee from officers, according to officials.

After striking several vehicles in the 1700 block of Plainfield Road in Crest Hill, the boy ran from the car and was taken into custody.

Officers allegedly recovered a rifle from the Mercedes along with three handguns and ammunition from the home on Ewing Street.

One officer was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The 15-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault to a peace officer, fleeing and eluding police, resisting/obstructing a police officer, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and criminal trespassing to a vehicle. The 16-year-old was charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Both are currently being held at the River Valley Justice Center.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.