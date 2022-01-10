Teen caught with gun in Queens high school

A 16-year-old boy was busted with a loaded handgun at a Queens high school Sunday, police said.

School safety officers assigned to John Adams High School on Rockaway Blvd. in South Ozone Park spotted the loaded .38-caliber pistol as the boy’s backpack was being screened around 10:30 a.m., cops said.

There was a basketball practice being held at the school, sources said.

The teen was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and his name was not released due to his age, police said.

There’s been an alarming increase citywide involving students carrying weapons since the restart of in-person classes in the fall of 2021.

Authorities found eight guns in schools between July 1 and Oct. 24 compared with one gun in the same period in 2019 and two in 2018. None of the guns have been fired inside schools. Most of the nearly 30% overall increase in weapons seized from students have been described as self-protection devices, like Tasers and pepper spray.