Teen caught inside store; charges are pending

Jul. 30—A Rochester man was caught inside a store that had been broken into early Thursday.

Capt. Casey Moilanen said Rochester police were called at 8:27 a.m. when an employee showed up for work at The Machine Shed, an arcade and classic video games store at 11 Second St. SE, Rochester. The employee noticed the door to the business had been forced open and called law enforcement.

Officers found the door had indeed been forced open, entered the building and found a suspect inside, Moilanen said. Officers then took the suspect into custody.

A surveillance video showed the suspect kicking in the door, Moilanen said.

Lawrence Johnson, 18, of Rochester, is being held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center pending charges of felony second-degree burglary of a dwelling, misdemeanor fourth degree damage to property and misdemeanor trespassing.