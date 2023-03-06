Teen caught trying to sell drugs at Tacoma’s Stadium High School

A teenager was caught trying to sell drugs at Stadium High School in Tacoma, the Tacoma Police Department tweeted on Friday.

Police thanked the community member who alerted School Patrol about a teenager trespassing on school property and trying to sell drugs.

The 16-year-old tried to sell cannabis vape cartridges, MDMA, and Xanax.

The teenager was booked into Remann Hall.

Police reminded people “if you see something say something” and that a threat against a school is a crime.

They said people should call 911 to make a report.

