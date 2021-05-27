Teen celebrating graduation says she was booted by New Orleans restaurant over outfit

Mike Stunson
·3 min read

A 17-year-old girl celebrating her high school graduation with dozens of her loved ones said she was kicked out of a New Orleans restaurant because of her outfit.

Sanai Butler was wearing a bikini top with matching leggings, along with her graduation stole and cap, while dining Tuesday at Lula Restaurant Distillery, pictures from the evening show. The teen said she was approached by the owner’s wife, and police were eventually called because of Sanai’s bikini top, according to NOLA.com.

But in a statement issued Wednesday, the restaurant said police were not called because of Sanai’s clothing and no one was forced to leave because of their attire.

“The police were called after three disruptive, adult patrons engaged with another table of patrons, and one of the female owners of Lula,” the restaurant said. “No person or group was escorted off of the property. There were no physical altercations.”

Family members give an alternative description of what happened Tuesday night, when the Butler family was celebrating Sanai’s graduation from Warren Easton Charter School.

Sanai went to the restroom when she was approached by the wife’s owner, who told her to change into another shirt because her bikini was “very inappropriate,” her mother, La Shawn Butler, told NOLA.com. The family was later asked to leave, according to WDSU.

“You were here when we walked in. If there was anything wrong with what she had on, you should have said something at that time,” Sanai’s mom told WDSU. “Not after we had spent well over $2,000 at your establishment. This is when she called the police.”

Lula Restaurant Distillery does not list a dress code on its website.

A woman who witnessed the incident said the restaurant imposed “big racist energy” when it called police. She described Sanai’s outfit and called her “a beautiful, young Black girl” who had “wonderful, joyous energy.”

“We saw two cop cars pull up with lights on and the officers came out & the owner of Lula came outside and was talking to the officer,” the woman said on Twitter. “One of the adults was talking to the other officer. The rest of the family came out. They were videoing. The owner of Lula called the cops on a teenager because she felt she wasn’t dressed appropriately. Now they had been in the restaurant for at least two hours before this happened. What was the issue?!?!?”

Police confirmed to WSDU that it responded to a “disturbance call” at the restaurant, but no report was written detailing the incident.

Sanai said in a statement to NOLA.com it was “a horrible and sad experience.”

The restaurant said it called the police “to ensure the safety of our patrons.”

“We would like to apologize to all of our patrons who were dining with us at the time, our longtime customers, and particularly to any person who feels that Lula discriminated against them based on their attire or race,” according to the restaurant. “We are working with our team, including management and ownership, to determine what should have been done differently and to ensure an enjoyable restaurant and dining environment for everyone.”

Woman says she was kicked out of Six Flags over her shorts. Here’s what the park says

Thong bikini gets acrobat handcuffed in Myrtle Beach after woman complains, video shows

8-year-old wearing BLM shirt banned from school cafeteria and recess, Oklahoma mom says

‘This is a racial issue.’ Boy punished for hairstyle at Texas school, mom says

Recommended Stories

  • Hailey Baldwin Wore the Absolute Hottest Cut-Out Dress And I, for One, Am NOT Okay

    I need to rest, this is too much.

  • Ayesha Curry on Starting a Family at a Young Age: 'I Had to Make a Lot of Decisions'

    Ayesha and Stephen Curry share son Canon W. Jack, 2, plus daughters Ryan Carson, 5, and Riley, 8

  • Report: Woman drove through vaccination tent to protest

    A Tennessee woman accused of driving through a COVID-19 vaccine distribution tent as a form of protest has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless endangerment, according to a police report. Virginia Christine Lewis Brown, 36, was arrested after a Blount County deputy witnessed her driving through the tent at a vaccine distribution event Monday at Foothills Mall in Maryville, according to news outlets, which cited an incident report. The report said more than a dozen health department and national guard personnel were inside the tent.

  • 15-Year-Old Girl Convinces Her Boyfriend To Murder Her Dad For Having Too Many Rules

    Parent-children relationships can be difficult -- but the murder of Lewis "Lewy" Fryer exposed a dark and twisted scheme orchestrated by his own teen daughter. On the morning of May 13, 2010 in Guthrie, Oklahoma, a frantic 911 came in from a 15-year-old girl reporting she had found her father dead. "There's blood everywhere ... I've never seen a dead body before," Kaleigh Fryer frantically says in audio of the call obtained by "Killer Couples," airing Sundays at 8/7c on Oxygen. When police arrived at the scene, they found Lewy Fryer dead in his bedroom. There were clear signs of a struggle, with blood on the walls, floor, and bed. He had been stabbed in the neck and back. There was no sign of forced entry, although his car was missing. Kaleigh told investigators she had last seen her dad the night before when she went to sleep. He didn't wake her up in the morning like he normally did, so when she got up at around 7 a.m. she went to check on him and found the bloody scene. Kaleigh Fryer and Jay Chiles When asked if her father had any enemies, Kaleigh responded, "Everybody likes my dad," as seen in footage obtained by "Killer Couples." Investigators talked to Kaleigh's 18-year-old brother Keith, who had an alibi -- he had been with friends the night before. They also spoke to his ex-wife, Trisha. The two had split in 1997 because of her drug habit and Lewy had sole custody. "My early childhood, I don't remember a lot of my mom because she would come in and out of our life because she did a lot of prison time," Keith Fryer told producers. Trish denied having anything to do with the murder and it was clear custody of the kids wouldn't have been a motive: Lewy let her take the kids whenever she could. Police then scoured the neighborhood and talked to those who knew the Fryer family. What they learned from two of Kaleigh's friends changed the course of the investigation. They revealed Kaleigh was very rebellious and was known to drink, throw parties when her father wasn't home, and get into fights. She had been expelled multiple times. "Kaleigh was not somebody you wanted to mess with. People knew if it came down to do it she wouldn't be afraid to throw hands or get in someone's face," friend Gina Porter told "Killer Couples." Recently, Lewy had been trying to instill order and create more rules for Kaleigh, which she hated, according to the friends. Most shocking of all, though, was that Kaleigh had a 21-year-old boyfriend, Jay Chiles. In the state of Oklahoma, their age difference meant a sexual relationship between the two violated statuary rape laws. Chiles had no home, no job, and no money. Kaleigh regularly snuck him into the Fryer residence at night She had been hiding him from her father, but shortly before he was killed, Lewy had learned about Chiles. He had confronted Chiles and told him not to see his daughter anymore. "He wasn't happy about it because of the age difference and it wasn't something he would condone by any means," Keith told producers. "It was an illegal relationship." The search was on for Chiles, who was eventually located in Oklahoma City. At first, Chiles told investigators he had nothing to do with the murder, but eventually he admitted he was at the Fryer home the night of the murder. Lewy had woken up, Chiles claimed, found the pair together, and tried to attack him with a golf club. Chiles grabbed a kitchen knife that he used in self-defense, he said. However, authorities knew form the bloodstain evidence in the bedroom that Lewy had been killed in bed, and that the golf clubs in the house were tucked away in a closet untouched. They told Chiles his story didn't work. Then, Chiles claimed he had gone to the home to rob Lewy, but when Lewy woke up, Chiles panicked and stabbed him. The story still didn't ring true for investigators. When pressed again, he revealed Kaleigh had convinced him to kill her father. "Jay’s belief is that her father is mean to her and has too many rules and she wants him dead because she'd be allowed to live with her mom and be happy and be with Jay," Lesley March, former Logan County assistant district attorney, told producers. According to Chiles, Kaleigh had asked him multiple times to kill her father, but he always refused -- until Kaleigh told him she was pregnant. "This is somebody that’s been kicked out of this house and kaleigh offers him a plan. They're going to live with her mother, they're going to be happy, they're going to have a place to live, and this just offers him something he cant turn down," Billy Wheeler, Guthrie City Attorney, told prducers. Ultimately, Kaleigh had told Chiles how to get into the home that morning, where to find the knife, and to steal the car and flee to Oklahoma City after committing the murder, where she would pick him up. She was in contact with him throughout the night and called him before calling 911 to check in. However, she never showed up at their meeting spot. Phone records backed up his story -- Kayleigh had indeed called Chiles in the morning right before she called 911, and the phone showed her online and active in the early morning hours while her father lay dead in the other room. About 16 hours after the murder, both Jay Chiles and Kayleigh Fryer were arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Later on, Kaleigh's diary was discovered. She wrote in multiple entries about how much she hated her dad. It also eventually came out that Kaleigh had not actually been pregnant, which devastated Chiles. "She manipulated Jay into doing what she wanted and she got what she wanted," March told producers. In July 2010, Chiles took a deal and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in exchange for a sentence of life with parole. He also agreed to testify against Kaleigh, who still maintained her innocence. In May 2011, Kaleigh Fryer, now 16, was tried as an adult and found guilty of first-degree murder. She was also sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. "I think Kaleigh and Jay both had problems and they fed off each other," Porter told producers. For more on this case and others like it, watch "Killer Couples," airing Sundays at 8/7c on Oxygen or stream episodes here.

  • My mother, 65, passed away and left me her house — and mortgage. Her partner, 72, lives there. What are my moral obligations here?

    My mother’s partner is seven years older than my mom. There’s a small mortgage payment of $480 a month on it, and I had committed to making those payments for my mom in her retirement. For one, it would give me the financial freedom that my mom always wanted for herself but never found, and I know that would make her happy.

  • Woman Says She Believed She Had The ‘Perfect Marriage,’ The ‘Perfect Husband’ Until U.S. Marshals Showed Up

    Brittanie says she believed she had the “perfect marriage with the perfect husband” and father of her two children. But, she says that all changed on January 17, 2019 when the U.S. Marshals showed up at her house. “They start banging on the back door, and they say, ‘This is the police, open up,’ and he looks at me and says, ‘What are we supposed to do?’” Brittanie says. “They pulled me outside, held me at gunpoint, and he took off the opposite direction.” Brittanie says the authorities told her that her husband of 10 years, Lorenzo, was being charged with four counts of child rape. Hear what happened next in the video above. On Thursday’s episode of Dr. Phil, "'My Perfect Husband’s Secret Life Exposed'," Brittanie says she was contacted by a 19-year-old girl who claimed to be Lorenzo's girlfriend. Find out what she says she learned from the teen. Plus, hear what Brittanie says Lorenzo, who took a plea deal and was sentenced to 15 years for his crimes against a teenage girl, wrote to her from behind bars. Check local listings to see where you can watch. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Have a story Dr. Phil won't believe?

  • KFI-AM Radio Hosts Suspended Without Pay for Using Mock Japanese Accent in Skit

    iHeartMedia, the parent company of KFI-AM radio, suspended Los Angeles radio host Tim Conway Jr. and executive producer Sheron Bellio without pay for an anti-Asian skit they did while on-air on May 3. A failed attempt at humor: Conway and Bellio aired a nearly five-minute skit earlier this month where they pretended to interview Yuko Sakamoto, the wife of radio personality Vic “The Brick” Jacobs, according to Deadline. Bellio impersonated Sakamoto using a stereotypical Japanese accent while shouting, “Hiya!” and different variations of the Kiai.

  • TikTok is freaking out over this bizarre, 'cleaning goo' that can get dirt out of 'anywhere': 'I need that'

    TikTok users are obsessed with this car cleaning slime that apparently can get dirt out of any nook and cranny.

  • LeBron James, Metta Sandiford-Artest support Russell Westbrook after popcorn incident

    The player formerly known as Ron Artest knows a few things about charging after a fan in the stands.

  • Couple discovers massive 'lava tube' running beneath their house: 'What could go wrong?'

    A couple in Oregon said they discovered a secret "lava tube" running underneath their home.

  • New dark matter map reveals cosmic mystery

    The most detailed map of dark matter in the Universe is puzzling physicists.

  • 10 things you should never do in a Trader Joe's, according to employees

    Insider spoke with current and former employees of the grocery-store chain about what annoyed them and what customers should avoid doing in the store.

  • LeAnn Rimes, 38, Shows Off Toned Abs In New Bikini Instagram Photo

    "I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m…"

  • Everyone Ages Rapidly in M. Night Shyamalan’s Freaky OLD Trailer

    A trip to an isolated beach turns into a race against time when everyone starts aging rapidly, in the creepy new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's Old. The post Everyone Ages Rapidly in M. Night Shyamalan’s Freaky OLD Trailer appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Twitter goes wild over doctored clip of Ted Cruz eating a fly on Hannity

    Commentators and Twitter users were abuzz with speculation about the Texas senator swallowing a fly

  • Donald Trump’s visit to New York for UFC fight cost taxpayers $250k

    Brief trip to Manhattan was one of many charged to American taxpayer

  • UFO whistleblower claims Pentagon threatened him after leaking military reports

    Elizondo says he and his family are facing both personal and professional pressures

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • Calls grow louder for Biden to evacuate Afghan allies who helped US military ahead of US withdrawal

    Afghan activists and former US national security officials are calling for vulnerable people to be evacuated.

  • Authorities haven't confirmed Sarah Everard's cause of death, 11 weeks after her body was found in the woods near London: report

    Sarah Everard's body was found in a wooded area in Kent on March 10, a week after she disappeared while walking home from a friend's house in London.