Teen at center of triple ‘Catfish’ murder was victim too, police say

Authorities in California do not believe a 15-year-old catfished by a former trooper who killed her mother and grandparents was involved in the gruesome slayings.

Riverside Police Department spokesman Ryan Railsback told TMZ that investigators at this time have not uncovered any evidence indicating the unidentified teen is anything but a victim of ex-Virginia state trooper Austin Lee Edwards.

Edwards initially connected with the girl online, but he pretended to be someone else to maintain her interest, Riverside Police Department said in a statement. During their digital interactions, he managed to obtain her personal information and then traveled cross-country from Virginia to her residence in Riverside, Calif.

Police said Edwards parked his vehicle in her neighbor’s driveway on Nov. 25 and then walked to the teen’s home, where he killed her mother, grandfather and grandmother. Their bodies were discovered after officers were called to Riverside’s La Sierra South neighborhood just after 11 a.m. to investigate reports of a girl who appeared distressed while getting into a red Kia Soul, police said.

Amid their response, officers learned of a structure fire nearby. Inside the residence they discovered the bodies of all three victims, who have since been identified as 69-year-old Mark Winek; his wife, 65-year-old Sharie Winek; and their daughter, 38-year-old Brooke Winek.

Authorities managed to track down Edwards’ vehicle hours later as it was driving through San Bernardino County. When he was approached by law enforcement, Edwards shot at officers, prompting them to return fire. He was fatally struck in the exchange and pronounced dead on the scene. The girl was not harmed.

Police have declined to say whether the teen was kidnapped or went voluntarily with Edwards, citing a lack of evidence.