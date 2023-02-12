Teen charged after 15-year-old boy shot, killed in New Castle home, say police

A 15-year-old boy was killed inside a Wilton area townhome near New Castle early Friday evening, according to the New Castle County Division of Police. A 16-year-old suspect faces charges.

At 5:58 p.m. Friday, county police and other first responders responded to a report of a shooting on Deen Street off Wilton Boulevard. There, they found the 15-year-old male victim inside a home.

As additional officers arrived at the location, they observed someone running from the scene and gave chase. Officers located the individual, identified as a 16-year-old male, and took him into custody.

Through multiple witnesses, police learned that a group of people, including the 16-year-old boy seen running away and the 15-year-old victim, were inside the Deen Street residence. The 16-year-old boy pulled out a handgun and began pointing it at people, the investigation found. Police said he then fired the gun one time, hitting the victim.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body and died as a result of his injuries, according to police.

In a written statement, Col. Joseph Bloch, the New Castle County chief of police, said: “My heart goes out to the victim’s family and everyone else involved.” He added, “Guns are glorified by so many of our young teens and it is all too often that they end up in the hands of our youth leading to tragedies like this.”

New Castle County Division of Police said the 16-year-old faces a single count of each of the following charges:

Manslaughter.

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Possession of a firearm by a person under 21.

The suspect was arraigned and was being held at the New Castle County Detention Center on $130,000 cash bail as of Sunday.

