Teen charged in 2021 shooting near Sheboygan bus station avoids mandatory life sentence under plea agreement

The exterior of the Sheboygan County Courthouse as seen, Friday, May 13, 2022, in Sheboygan, Wis.

Fulfilling our obligation: This report is part of the Sheboygan Press's mission to follow criminal cases from arrest to their conclusion.

SHEBOYGAN - Armani Jackson, 17, on Tuesday pleaded no contest to second-degree intentional homicide for the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Kilek Mack in Sheboygan.

Sheboygan County prosecutors charged Jackson with first-degree intentional homicide in November 2021. Prosecutors offered to amend the charges to second-degree intentional homicide in a plea agreement, and Jackson accepted the agreement earlier this week.

Under Wisconsin law, a first-degree intentional homicide conviction carries a mandatory life sentence, although defendants may be considered eligible for release under extended supervision, depending on the judge’s ruling.

A second-degree intentional homicide conviction carries a sentence of up to 60 years in prison.

Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski said as part of the plea agreement he will recommend a sentence of 30 to 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision, according to court documents.

Judge Samantha Bastil will determine Jackson’s sentence in a hearing Jan. 12.

More:After second shooting near downtown bus station, Sheboygan police chief says violent crime is rare, 'yet we are not immune.’

Jackson shot the victim after getting into a fight at the bus station, police said

Jackson, from Milwaukee, and Mack, from Sheboygan, knew one another and had been arguing back and forth on social media when they happened to run into each other at the bus transfer station in October 2021, Police Chief Christopher Domagalski told the Sheboygan Press.

The two boys started fighting and fought on the ground in the alleyway near the bus station when Mack stood up and backed up. Jackson then pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Mack three times, according to police, who watched video surveillance from the bus station.

Mack died after being transported to Children’s Wisconsin Hospital in Wauwatosa, according to the criminal complaint.

Story continues

More:Meet the candidates for Sheboygan County sheriff. They talk top public safety issues, the department's Indigenous-based logo and more.

Reach Maya Hilty at 920-400-7485 or MHilty@sheboygan.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @maya_hilty.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Sheboygan bus station shooting: Armani Jackson avoids life in prison