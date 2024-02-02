Teen charged in ‘accidental’ shooting death of 17-year-old in Gwinnett shopping center parking lot

Gwinnett County police have charged a 16-year-old in the accidental shooting death of another teen.

On Saturday morning, investigators say Elbert “Josh” Brown showed up with gunshot wounds to Northside Hospital Duluth on Saturday morning. Brown died the next day at the hospital.

Police traced the shooting back to a parking lot of 4500 Satellite Blvd. The address belongs to a shopping center with popular restaurants and lounges.

After an investigation this week, police have determined the shooting was “accidental.” However, they have charged a 16-year-old in Brown’s death.

Police have not release the name of the 16-year-old. He is currently being held at a juvenile detention facility.

