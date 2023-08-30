Teen charged, accused of posting social media threat about McKinley High School

CANTON ‒ A 17-year-old is facing a felony charge, accused of threatening to harm students and staff at McKinley High School last week.

The teen was charged with inducing panic, a second-degree felony, after he "threatened to cause serious physical harm to people at McKinley," according to a Canton police report filed in the case.

The online posting caused the school to be locked down on Aug. 24.

Superintendent Jeffery S. Talbert said in a statement the high school administration was made aware of the social media post and the building was immediately placed in a full lockdown that lasted about 15 minutes.

The lockdown was lifted after the poster was identified and it was investigated by staff and Canton police.

"The district takes all threats seriously," Talbert said. "We thank our students for following our “See Something, Say Something” policy, our staff for their leadership and quick actions, and our partners at the Canton Police Department. The safety and security of our staff and students remain our number one priority."

Parents were notified by McKinley Principal Sean Stranger about the issue following the lockdown, he added.

It is the third incident in Stark County since the start of school year a week and half ago that resulted in an arrest for inducing panic.

On Aug. 22, bomb threats led to the evacuation of Washington High School. Police determined a Washington High student used a swatting app to make threats. A Northwest student was arrested Monday after he "threatened general violence" at the high school.

In all of the incidents peers reported something they saw or heard to officials. School leaders have praised the students for their actions.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Teen faces felony charge after brief lockdown at Canton McKinley High