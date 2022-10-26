Teen charged as adult for allegedly firing gun into the air in Frederick

Oct. 26—A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult for allegedly firing a gun in an intersection, according to the Frederick Police Department.

FPD in a news release Wednesday said the agency will not name the juvenile, as per state law.

FPD responded to the intersection of Thomas Johnson Drive and Christophers Crossing Monday at about 4:26 p.m. in response to numerous calls regarding a shooting, the release said.

Upon arrival, police reportedly found no one had been struck by the gunfire.

A witness provided a description of the suspect, police said. Officers searched the area and found a possible suspect near Monocacy Middle School on Opossumtown Pike.

The person allegedly attempted to flee, but police quickly detained him. Witness interviews and video evidence reportedly allowed police to confirm the teen's identity as the person who fired the gun, according to the release.

Detectives searched the area and recovered a handgun the teen allegedly discarded, and a fired cartridge casing. The handgun was reportedly stolen.

Detectives believe an altercation occurred between two groups of juveniles, then the teen fired a shot into the air, the release said.

The teen was charged as an adult with possessing a stolen firearm, reckless endangerment, illegal wear/carry/transportation of a handgun, and possessing a regulated firearm as a minor.

The teen has been released to his parent, police said. A criminal summons was issued for the teen to appear in court.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller