Teen charged as an adult after allegedly pointing gun at police in Duquesne

Allegheny County police on Tuesday arrested a teenager accused of pointing a gun at officers.

Around 1:45 p.m., Allegheny County Violent Crimes and Firearms Detectives spotted three juveniles at the intersection of Auriles Street and Priscilla Avenue in Duquesne.

Two of them had guns and all three ran away from detectives, according to a release.

Officers then chased them, and police said that’s when one of them, 17-year-old Justice Haten, pointed his gun at detectives and then tried to get rid of it before being arrested.

An exhaustive search was made for the other juveniles with the assistance of Allegheny County Sheriff deputies, Duquesne, Homestead, Whitaker, and Allegheny County Housing Authority police officers. They were not located.

After consulting with the district attorney’s office, Allegheny County police determined that Haten will be charged as an adult for aggravated assault and firearms-related offenses.

Officers recently stepped up patrols in the area following the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl. Lajaponis Roberts was riding in a car when she was shot. The driver ditched the car and took off. So far, no arrests have been made.

