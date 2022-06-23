Teen to be charged as an adult in A.B. Palmer Park shooting

Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. plans to charge a Shreveport teen with two counts of attempted first-degree murder as an adult after a juvenile court hearing found probable cause following an investigation by Shreveport Police.

Jordan Jenkins, 16, is alleged to have lured two people, one adult and one juvenile, into A.B. Palmer Park on June 15, shooting them after robbing them as they sat in a parked car. The two victims were transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital with life-threatening wounds.

Jenkins was arrested June 16 and remanded to the juvenile detention center without bond.

Louisiana Children’s Code article 305 provides for the divestiture of juvenile court jurisdiction upon review by the District Attorney within 30 days for children age 15 years or older in connection with this charge. Further, the code provides that all proceedings in a juvenile delinquency case involving certain crimes of violence shall be open to the public.

