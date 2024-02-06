Teen charged as an adult in Birdsboro stabbing

Feb. 5—A Birdsboro teen is in custody following his arrest in the stabbing of a man he claimed tried to rob him at gunpoint last week.

Birdsboro police charged Lucas S. Arnold, 17, as an adult with aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of crime and related offenses following an investigation of the Feb. 1 incident.

Arnold of the first block of East First Street was jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail following arraignment Saturday before District Judge Tonya Butler in Reading Central Court.

According to investigators:

Arnold called 911 on his cellphone from the parking lot of a convenience store about 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

He told dispatchers that he had been robbed at gunpoint by a known male. He said he was accosted after the other male, an 18-year-old from Pottstown, arrived to buy something that Arnold was selling.

Birdsboro and Robeson Township police responded.

When police arrived, Arnold was still on his phone and appeared to have a small amount of blood on his left arm and hand and what appeared to be a bite mark on his left shoulder.

He said he had moved in with his mother in her Birdsboro apartment a few days earlier. Prior to that, he lived in Pottstown.

The teen said he called the other male, described by police as the victim, 18, of Pottstown. The two agreed to meet in the parking lot across from his mother's apartment.

He said the 18-year-old pulled out a handgun, pointed it at him and demanded to be taken into the apartment.

Once inside, Arnold said he grabbed a knife and stabbed his assailant repeatedly with one hand while holding the assailant's gun with the other.

Assisted by Exeter Township police, officers checked the apartment. As they entered, they noticed keys in the apartment door and blood on the door. Only a few droplets of blood were found inside the apartment, and there was no stabbing victim or gun in the vicinity.

A short time later, Birdsboro police received a call from Pottstown police after a stabbing victim had shown up at Pottstown Hospital's emergency department. The victim had four stab wounds — one to the face, one to a palm and two to the back — and was being transferred to the trauma center at Reading Hospital.

A Pottstown detective went to the trauma center to speak to the victim, a person with whom he has had prior dealings.

The 18-year-old said he was going to buy $200 worth of marijuana from Arnold.

After Arnold let him into the apartment, he began accusing the 18 — year-old of shorting him money and began stabbing him.

Arnold was treated in Reading Hospital for the bite wound to his shoulder and a hand injury.

Investigators said video footage in the area of the apartment contradicts Arnold's account of an armed robbery.

When police learned the day after the stabbing that Reading Hospital was about to release Arnold, they called his mother and asked them to stop at the police station on their way home.

Arnold allowed police to search his phone. Investigators found a text exchange that appeared to show Lucas asking the victim to bring a gun that Lucas was going to purchase for $300.

Birdsboro Police Chief Todd Trupp said Monday that the stabbing victim remains hospitalized.

The investigation is continuing.