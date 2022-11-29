Teen charged as adult with criminal homicide in kidnapping, death of Indiana County man

A teenager is being charged as an adult with criminal homicide in connection with the kidnapping and death of an Indiana County man in October.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Hayden Robert Garreffa was found dead in a remote, wooded area of Brush Valley Township on Oct. 22 around 4 a.m.

Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. responded to the scene and ruled Garreffa’s death as a homicide, police said.

Police said he was reported missing from his East Wheatfield Township home on Oct. 20. Police said it was determined he died that day at around 2:30 p.m.

Police said that after an extensive investigation, it was determined that Garreffa was kidnapped and then killed on Oct. 20.

Harmony Rhyne Hayward, 14, was originally charged as a juvenile but is now being charged as an adult.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Hayward is being held in a juvenile detention facility and is awaiting her preliminary hearing.

The adult suspects were identified as the following:

Desean Garcia Alvarez, 21; male; of Hammond, Indiana

Isaac Joel Buchkoski, 21; male; of Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Mia Shai Catalfano, 18; female; of Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Taylyn Nashell Edwards, 18; female; of Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Thomas Alan Rivera, 20; male; of Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Summer Isabella Settlemyer, 18; female; of Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Jesse Lee Wadsworth, 18; male; of Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Jan. 13, 2023 at 9 a.m.

