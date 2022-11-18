Teen charged as adult in fatal Westwood shooting, court records show

A Hamilton County grand jury indicted a teen on murder charges four months after the fatal shooting of a man in Westwood, court records show.

Malaki Tiller, who was 17 years old at the time of his arrest, was indicted Thursday on charges of murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability.

Cincinnati officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 2800 block of Harrison Avenue around 10 p.m. on July 3, police said in a news release.

Police arrived to find Jamar Higgs, 35, suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said. The Cincinnati Fire Department also responded to the scene and determined Higgs had died.

Tiller turned himself in at the Hamilton County Juvenile Court Youth Center on July 11, according to Cincinnati police. At the time, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said it was seeking to have Tiller's case transferred to adult court.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Court records: Teen charged as adult in fatal Westwood shooting