Teen charged as adult in Jeannette shooting; 2nd shooter acted in defense, DA says

Apr. 23—A 16-year-old boy is charged as an adult with attempted homicide for an incident in which, police say, he shot a 17-year-old boy in Jeannette during an argument earlier this month.

Desean Ingram of Jeannette also was shot during the April 7 altercation, but District Attorney John Peck said Ingram is the only person facing charges. The mother of the 17-year-old boy Ingram is accused of shooting fired back at Ingram in defense of her son, according to court papers filed by Jeannette police and Westmoreland County detectives.

"At this time, the facts indicate her actions were justified," Peck said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Ingram Thursday.

City police were called to the intersection of Locust Street and Lowry Avenue at 6 p.m. April 7 after a group of people arrived at a home there and a fight ensued in the road. Ingram was a member of that group and a relative of his confronted the 17-year-old boy who lives nearby, according to court papers. Police say the confrontation stemmed from an ongoing feud.

Ingram is accused of firing six or seven shots at the 17-year-old boy, chasing him and continuing to shoot as the teen ran away, police said. The boy was shot in the hand, according to court papers.

His mother returned fire at Ingram who was shot in the thigh and fled, police said. Both teens were hospitalized.

The 17-year-old boy told police he overheard Ingram say "I don't fight, I shoot" before the altercation started, according to court papers.

In addition to the attempted homicide count, Ingram is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm by a minor. No court action has been scheduled. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .