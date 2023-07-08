Teen charged as adult in riot at juvenile detention facility in Berks

Jul. 7—State police have charged a 16-year-old boy as an adult for his role in the Fourth of July riot that sent law enforcement officers from three counties to Abraxas Academy, a private juvenile treatment and detention facility in New Morgan.

Tyler Ali, whose address was listed only as New Morgan, was committed to Lehigh County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail following arraignment Thursday before District Judge David E. Glass, Birdsboro, according to court records.

It wasn't clear why he is being detained in Lehigh County.

Ali faces multiple counts of aggravated assault as well as single counts of riot, reckless endangerment and possessing a prohibited offensive weapon.

Police from numerous departments in Berks County rushed to assist troopers put down the riot.

According to state police:

Troopers from Reading were first dispatched for a large disturbance that began with a fight between two juveniles.

When staff tried to break up the fight, residents began acting in an aggressive and destructive manner.

The fire alarm and video surveillance systems were damaged.

As many as 20 Berks departments along with 20 troopers from the Lancaster, Embreeville and Bowmansville stations responded to assist.

The facility was finally secured about 11:30 p.m.

Two juveniles and a staff member suffered minor injuries, troopers reported.